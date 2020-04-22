PM Modi to address Gram Panchayats on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address various Gram Panchayats across the country on Friday, which is celebrated annually as the National Panchayati Raj Day.

As the country is observing Social Distancing due to the Lockdown, the Prime Minister would be interacting with various participants through video-conferencing, an official release said.

On the occasion, Modi would be launching the unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App.

The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

He would also be launching the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India; the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods – Drone’s technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and Survey of India, the release added.