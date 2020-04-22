PM Modi to address Gram Panchayats on Friday

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address various Gram Panchayats across the country on Friday, which is celebrated annually as the National Panchayati Raj Day.
As the country is observing Social Distancing due to the Lockdown, the Prime Minister would be interacting with various participants through video-conferencing, an official release said.
On the occasion, Modi would be launching the unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App.
The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).
He would also be launching the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India; the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods – Drone’s technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and Survey of India, the release added.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
The May futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has lost about 11 per cent for the ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...