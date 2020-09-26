PM Modi to address UN General Assembly today

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to highlight India’s contribution to global cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic through timely supply of essential medicines and other aid to more than 150 countries in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the general debate on Saturday.
“Since the UNGA this year is being held in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is being conducted mostly virtually. The Prime Minister’s address will be via a pre-recorded video statement broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York,” according to a source.
The theme of the 75th UNGA is "the future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the Covid-19 through effective multilateral action".
India will also push for strengthening of global action on counter-terrorism and more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals in sanction committees.
Promoting India's role as a net health service provider, India will highlight contribution to global cooperation against Covid-19 by aiding more than 150 countries and serving as a pharmacy to the world, the source said. India supplied anti-malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine, which was being used to fight the pandemic, to a large number of countries including the US, Russia and the UK, several African nations and many of its South Asian neighbours.
The PM is likely to stress on India’s continued engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change and commitment to the idea of global partnership under Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 17 including on climate change and founding of the International Solar Alliance.
India will be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years beginning January 12020, where a 5-S approach of Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation) Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity) will be followed, the source added.
