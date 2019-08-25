PM Modi to launch Fit India Movement on August 29

A new Fit India Movement will be launched on August 29 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at his monthly “Maan ki baat” address, Modi said, “Fit India movement will be launched on August 29, Swami Vivekanand’s birth anniversary. There will be goals that will be fixed for it too. It is currently being celebrated as National Sports Day. It will be an interesting campaign for all.”

Modi said that his appearance on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls was an attempt to generate interest about India’s potential as a tourist hub. “The show has given me an opportunity to connect with youth across the world,” he said.

Commenting on how he and Grylls, who does not speak Hindi, understood each other, Modi said, “Bear Grylls was wearing a cordless device that converted everything I said into English during the shoot. That’s how he understood what I was saying in Hindi during the episode.”

Modi also reiterated his call for phasing out single use plastic.