PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura to inaugurate various projects on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4 (Tuesday) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 development projects in Manipur worth ₹4,800 crore.

As per the Prime Minister Office's release (PMO), the foundation stone for five national highway projects which cost more than ₹1,700 crore will be laid by PM Modi during his visit to Manipur. “The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometres, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity of the region”, the PMO added.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the steel bridge built over Barak river on NH-37 at a cost of ₹75 crore. This bridge is built to enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal. Additionally, PM Modi will dedicate 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of ₹1,100 crore.

The Water Transmission system of Thoubal Multi-purpose project worth ₹280 crore will be inaugurated by Modi as a measure to provide clean drinking water to Imphal.

Health sector

Under the health sector, PM Modi is said to lay the foundation stone for State of the Art Cancer Hospital which is worth ₹160 crore, in Imphal on PPP (public-private partnership) basis. To boost Covid-19 related infrastructure, PM Modi is also planning to build ‘200 Bedded Covid Hospital at Kiyamgei’ which has been set up at a cost of about ₹37 crore in collaboration with DRDO, the PMO said.

The foundation stone for the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) will be laid by PM Modi, as a measure to boost the IT sector in the State at a cost of ₹200 crore.

Additionally, the foundation stone for construction of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon, Haryana will be laid by PM Modi which will be built at a cost more than ₹240 crore. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Indian National Army complex at Moirang.

To boost handloom industry, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Mega Handloom Cluster at Nongpok Kakching in Imphal and Craft and Handloom village in Moirang; these two projects are worth ₹36 crore.

As per the PMO, in Tripura, Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport costing ₹450 crore with spreading over 30,000 square metres. Modi is also said to launch the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.