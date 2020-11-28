PM Modi visits Serum Institute

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India (SII) to review the status of the SII’s vaccine candidate and to know about its launch, production and distribution processes.
Modi landed at Pune airport around 4.30 pm from Hyderabad and proceeded to the SII by helicopter.
SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group Cyrus Poonawalla and SII officials briefed PM on the Covid-19 vaccine development. PM was present at Serum for more than hour.
The SII has partnered with pharma major AstraZeneca and Oxford University for its Covid-19 vaccine. The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to SII.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
On this day in 1895, the first American automobile race took place between Chicago and Evanston. This quiz is ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...