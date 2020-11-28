News

PM Modi visits Serum Institute

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on November 28, 2020 Published on November 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India (SII) to review the status of the SII’s vaccine candidate and to know about its launch, production and distribution processes.

Modi landed at Pune airport around 4.30 pm from Hyderabad and proceeded to the SII by helicopter.

SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group Cyrus Poonawalla and SII officials briefed PM on the Covid-19 vaccine development. PM was present at Serum for more than hour.

The SII has partnered with pharma major AstraZeneca and Oxford University for its Covid-19 vaccine. The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to SII.

