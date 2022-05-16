PM to launch 5G Test Bed at TRAI event

New Delhi, May 16

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday, in which he will also launch a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT-Madras.

The project has been developed at a cost of more than ₹220 crore. The Test Bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next generation technologies.

“The other institutes that participated in the project include IIT-Delhi, IIT- Hyderabad, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT),” the PM’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion, while joining the event via video conferencing, it said.

The two-day TRAI event will have various sessions including International Regulators’ Roundtable on “Collaborative Regulations using RegTech and Technology Platforms” and seminar on “Collaborative Regulations: Co-creation and sharing of Infrastructure (in sync with PM Gati-Shakti).

TRAI was established in 1997 through the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.