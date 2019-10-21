Pradhan to visit Russia, Japan

Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting Russia and Japan this week.
An official statement said that Pradhan will be there from October 22 to 26.
During his visit, Pradhan will have meetings with Sergey Tyrtsev, First Deputy Minister for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, and with Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft. He will also visit the shipbuilding Complex, Zvezda and the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East. Possible areas of collaboration in other sectors like coking coal, and shipping routes will also be discussed, an official statement said.
Engineers India Ltd will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Russian National Chamber of Engineers. The MoU will strengthen the symbolic bilateral energy cooperation as the technical expertise of both organisations will help EIL in providing its services for upcoming projects across the hydrocarbons value chain in Russia.
Next, Pradhan will visit Tokyo at the invitation of the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry from October 25-26 to participate in the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC) Ministerial meeting. Presently, Japan holds the Chair of this Global Forum.
The proposed GFSEC meeting will involve policy discussions. Further, the Minister will have a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Isshu Sugawara to discuss issues of bilateral collaboration in the fields of energy as well as steel. Pradhan will also have meetings with Japanese steel industries to discuss strengthening collaborative investments in India. In addition, meetings of the Minister with his counterparts from other countries are also scheduled, on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting.
