President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday patted the “able leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “pro-active government” for India emerging as the fifth largest economy in the world, overcoming global uncertainities induced largely by Covid pandemic.

In her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Murmu also lauded other schemes of the Central government, including the push for self-reliance in various sectors, new National Education Policy, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, Digital India Mission, and SC and ST empowerment policies.

India’s growing international standing was also reflected in her speech as she said that “the world has started to look at India with a new sense of respect” and that was, according to President, due to a “series of initiatives in recent years to transform all aspects of governance and unleash creative energies of people”.

“In our mission of ‘Sarvodaya’, the most encouraging has been the progress made on the economic front. Last year, India became the fifth largest economy in the world. It needs to be underlined that this achievement comes against the backdrop of high economic uncertainties around the world,” Murmu said in her speech acknowledging the growth.

Government interventions

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort, President Murmu said , “The pandemic has entered the fourth year, affecting economic growth in most parts of the world. In its initial phase, Covid-19 also hurt India’s economy badly. Yet, guided by our able leadership and driven by our resilience, we soon came out of the downturn, and resumed the growth saga. Most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect. India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from the government”.

She was of the view that it was because of economy being on a sound footing, the country has been able to begin and carry forward a series of praiseworthy initiatives.