President of India Droupadi Murmu launched the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Golden Jubilee Foundation Week celebrations on Thursday.

“Education is pivotal in all walks of life. The logo of the institute stating ‘tejasvi navadhitamastu’, which translates to ‘let our study be enlightening’, is most fitting to the ethos of IIMB,” said the President of India.

The institute is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a grand Foundation Week, and a host of events are being held during the weeklong celebrations. As part of the celebrations, the President of India also flagged off a 50-hour Golden Jubilee relay walkathon on campus by students, faculty, staff, and alumni of the institute.

“Ours is a story of adapting to the environment, enhancing capabilities, deepening research output, and, at the same time, maintaining our core values like very high-quality teaching and essentially meeting the needs of different stakeholders,” noted Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

Further, the event also saw the release of a book and movie dedicated to the institute. The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, released the book ‘The Making of a Campus: IIM Bangalore’, authored by Kiran Keswani, which tells the story of the architecture of IIM Bangalore and of the people who have inhabited its spaces.

“IIMB, through its programs, has helped Bangalore grow into the IT hub that it is today and has also contributed towards India’s economic progress,” he added.

A film on IIMB titled ‘IIMB: The Journey Towards Excellence’, was also launched to mark the institute’s Golden Jubilee Year.

The event held at IIMB’s Bannerghatta Road campus was attended by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, the four Deans, former and current faculty, students and former and current staff of the institute