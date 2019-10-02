News

President, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.   -  Reuters

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP working President J P Nadda were among those who paid floral tributes to the father of the nation.

Naidu urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives.

“As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life,” the Vice President said in his tweet.

Read | Mahatma Gandhi @150

Prime Minister Modi said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity.

“We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community.

Modi also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about. These are: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

Published on October 02, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India elects to bat in first Test against South Africa