News

Press Council of India asks govt to ensure smooth functioning of media during lockdown

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

As the lockdown began at 6 pm on Tuesday, policemen place barricades on Chennai’s Beach road to regulate vehicles and to urge motorists to stay at home   -  Bijoy Ghosh

The Press Council of India (PCI), on Wednesday, has advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the 21-days lockdown, as per media reports. The PCI statement read, “At this critical juncture, ensuring uninterrupted operation of printing Press, facilitation of functioning of media persons and continuity of distribution infrastructure of newspapers and magazine is vital.”

It is essential that the media houses be facilitated with the required support/assistance for continued dissemination of appropriate information not only to create awareness amongst people but also for keeping the nation updated on the latest status related to the COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

Also Read
I&B ministry asks states to ensure ‘operational continuity’ of print, electronic media

On Monday, the ministry of information and broadcasting had also written to the states and union territories asking them to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in the current situation.

Also Read
Covid-19: India under ‘House Arrest’
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, reiterating that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

Published on March 25, 2020
newspaper and magazine publishing
newspapers
printing
mass media
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
COVID-19: Blood banks in Bengal run dry due to lockdown