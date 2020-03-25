Press Council of India asks govt to ensure smooth functioning of media during lockdown

The Press Council of India (PCI), on Wednesday, has advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the 21-days lockdown, as per media reports. The PCI statement read, “At this critical juncture, ensuring uninterrupted operation of printing Press, facilitation of functioning of media persons and continuity of distribution infrastructure of newspapers and magazine is vital.”

It is essential that the media houses be facilitated with the required support/assistance for continued dissemination of appropriate information not only to create awareness amongst people but also for keeping the nation updated on the latest status related to the COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

On Monday, the ministry of information and broadcasting had also written to the states and union territories asking them to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in the current situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, reiterating that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.