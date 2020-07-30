Priest, 14 cops engaged in Ayodhya Ram temple event tested Covid-19 positive

Around 14 cops and a priest, who were engaged in the Ayodhya’s Ram temple event, tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported.

All of them were on duty at Ram Janmbhoomi complex, where the grand ceremony of establishing the foundation stone for the Ram temple is going to be held on August 5.

The other four priests have now been shifted to a makeshift temple and after testing negative for the virus. Another 12 people who were near Covid-19 patients were also tested negative.

According to the temple trust cited in the NDTV report, the policemen who tested positive were engaged in security duties. While four of them was on permanent duty inside the complex.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to see the preparations for the event which is to be attended by the Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple and would likely spend some time with high priests of the temple.

Around 200 people will attend the scheduled event which got postponed due to the pandemic.

Currently, Ayodhya has 375 active cases of coronavirus, while Uttar Pradesh has 29,997 cases.