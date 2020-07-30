Priest, 14 cops engaged in Ayodhya Ram temple event tested Covid-19 positive

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Around 14 cops and a priest, who were engaged in the Ayodhya’s Ram temple event, tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported.
All of them were on duty at Ram Janmbhoomi complex, where the grand ceremony of establishing the foundation stone for the Ram temple is going to be held on August 5.
The other four priests have now been shifted to a makeshift temple and after testing negative for the virus. Another 12 people who were near Covid-19 patients were also tested negative.
According to the temple trust cited in the NDTV report, the policemen who tested positive were engaged in security duties. While four of them was on permanent duty inside the complex.
Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to see the preparations for the event which is to be attended by the Prime Minister.
PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple and would likely spend some time with high priests of the temple.
Around 200 people will attend the scheduled event which got postponed due to the pandemic.
Currently, Ayodhya has 375 active cases of coronavirus, while Uttar Pradesh has 29,997 cases.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510791094 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...