Pune Gas in collaboration with Flüssiggas-Anlagen GmbH (FAS) has introduced a 15kg/hr dry-type vaporiser equipped with advanced safety features.

“This LOT system (Liquid Off Take) is the world’s first high-efficiency dry-type vaporiser and a true game-changer for various industries, especially for the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) industry. The Micro LPG System has the potential to unlock savings of up to 1200 crore per annum for commercial customers and for the country as a whole which is not achieved due to LPG residue currently being left unusable in the 19kg commercial cylinders,” the company stated in a press release.

By optimising LPG usage and reducing wastage, it aligns perfectly with India’s goals for sustainable energy utilisation.

Jesal Sampat, Executive Director, Pune Gas, said, “I’m thrilled to introduce LPGenius, a true game-changer in the world of LPG management. LPGenius reflects our commitment to innovation and efficiency. Its compact design, rapid setup, enhanced safety features, and enabling zero residue in LPG cylinders are a testament to our dedication to delivering sustainable, intelligent solutions for our customers”.

Sampat added, “This innovation is not only a solution for a local issue but also a truly global solution for a problem faced inside thousands of commercial kitchens across the world. This is more than a product; it’s a statement of our promise to revolutionise LPG management for businesses across India.”

The system offers the flexibility of using single or dual Liquid Off-Take (LOT) cylinders, allowing for easy LPG usage. Users can select from two LPG output capacities for 5 kg/hr or 10 kg/hr.

“Safety is paramount, with all essential safety features integrated into the system to guarantee a secure operation. The system incorporates a vaporiser with a capacity of up to 15 kg/hr, ensuring a steady LPG supply. It is ergonomically designed to be compact and offers plug-and-play convenience, eliminating the need for installation hassles and saving valuable time” the company added.

