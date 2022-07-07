R. Dinesh elected President Designate, CII

R Dinesh, Executive Vice-Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, was elected President Designate of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2022-23, at its National Council meeting held in Delhi on Thursday. At the same time, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC, has been elected as Vice-President of CII.

Dinesh was the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19, and has held several positions in CII including Chairman of the National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, and the CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council, among others, the industry chamber said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Puri has been a member of the CII National Council and has held several important positions in the industry chamber, including Chairman of CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and Chairman of the CII Agriculture Council, among others, it added. He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the UK and US, as well as Chairman of Surya Nepal Private Ltd.

“Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, continues to be the President of CII for the year 2022-23,” the CII’ statement added.