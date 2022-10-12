The renovated integrated rehab centre of Raha Ayurveda Hospital has kick-started its operations in Hotel Le Meridien.

Lord Waverley, British Parliament member and vice-chairman of the Indo-UK industrial investment parliamentary committee, inaugurated the centre. Raha Rehab is a premium treatment centre of Raha, the flag bearer of Ortho, Neuro and Paediatric rehabilitation.

Raha Rehab aims at providing foreigners with quality Ayurveda treatment at budget cost as they are more drawn to Kerala’s indigenous healing system, said A.M. Anwar, Medical Director.