Rajnikanth admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad

Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals facility at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad this morning. Rajni, who had been shooting for his forthcoming film Annatthe for the last 10 days here, is found to be having fluctuations in blood pressure.

Shooting of the film was suspended on Wednesday after someone in the crew was tested positive for Covid-19.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure shows severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation,” an Apollo Hospitals statement has said.

Rajni was tested negative for Covid-19 on December 22. “Since then he isolated himself and has been monitored closely,” it said.

“Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he doesn’t not have any other symptoms and is haemodynamically stable (stable blood pressure and heart rate),” it said.

The film actor is expected to launch a political party towards the year end.