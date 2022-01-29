Ravi Nedungadi, ex-President and CFO of UB Group, no more

Ravi Nedungadi, former UB Group president and CFO, passed away on Saturday.

A key member of the UB Group, Nedungadi (64) was instrumental in the growth of the group and involved in the sale of United Spirits to London-based liquor giant Diageo.

According to sources, Nedungadi had advised Vijay Mallya, chairman of the UB group, not to foray into the airline sector. But Mallya went ahead with the venture and launched a full-service carrier, Kingfisher Airlines which later acquired low-cost airline Air Deccan. In a statement, Nedungadi’s family said that he passed away early on Saturday due to multiple organ failure.

“We are taking solace in his not feeling any pain or discomfort during the last few days, especially at the end. We urge you to do the same,” the statement said. The funeral will be conducted on Monday.

“Ravi was a very warm, compassionate, brilliant professional, always jovial, helpful and a dear friend. We will miss him dearly, he has left a void in our lives,” former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai said in a tweet.