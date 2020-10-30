News

Raymold Luminaries, CSIR-CSIO tie up to develop UVGI products

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

Raymold Luminaires, a Chennai-based end-to-end intelligent lighting solution provider, today announced its partnership with CSIR-CSIO to jointly develop ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) products and systems. The products, using short-wave ultraviolet UV-C technology can effectively deactivate >99.9 per cent of infecting viruses, including the coronavirus, the company said in a press release. Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, launched the products today over virtual conference. Mohan Narasimhan, Director and COO of Raymold, said that the company would soon launch a range of fully autonomous, robotic UV-C trolleys.

