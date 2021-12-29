Ahmedabad most affordable housing market in India, followed by Pune: Knight Frank

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Ahmedabad, followed by Pune, are amongst the most affordable cities in India, in terms of housing, as per consultancy firm, Knight Frank India.
Seven of the eight major markets – Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai – have recorded an affordability index below 50 per cent – the threshold limit. Mumbai was the exception with an affordability index of 53 per cent.
The Knight Frank Affordability Index indicates the proportion of income that a household requires to fund the equated monthly instalment of a housing unit in a particular city.
An affordability index level of 40 per cent implies that on an average, households need to spend 40 per cent of their income towards EMI.
An index of above 50 per cent is considered unaffordable as it is the limit beyond which banks rarely underwrite a mortgage.
Ahmedabad had an affordability ratio of 20 per cent, Pune 24 per cent, Kolkata and Chennai 25 per cent.
Mumbai, despite having a 53 per cent affordability index saw a significant improvement in affordability, compared to 2011 when it was 100 per cent.
Delhi-NCR affordability index was 28 per cent (down from its 2012 peak of 70 per cent), Bengaluru 26 per cent (down from its 2012 peak of 57 per cent) and Hyderabad 29 per cent (down from its 2011 peak of 53 per cent).
According to Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India, for most part of the last 5-6 years residential prices corrected leading to better affordability, however, the recent reduction in home loan interest rate to below 6.5 per cent has been a deciding factor in the significant improvement in home affordability in the last 24 months.
“A combination of best affordability levels and a pick-up in economy will serve as key catalysts for the country’s housing market next year,” he said.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...