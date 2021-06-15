An exclusive incubator for engg, construction tech startups

SoftTech Engineers Ltd, which provides solutions for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector, has launched AmpliNXT, an incubator-cum-accelerator.

“AmpliNXT aims to improve the AEC sector by supporting startups. The sector hasn’t seen much intervention of technology,” Vijay Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SoftTech Engineers Ltd, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The ease of doing business for startups is very challenging. The startup ecosystem also lacks proper support for venturing into this niche space. This initiative is to bridge the gap between corporates and startups through collaborations,” he said.

The platform lets the startups test their products with real customers, while providing a window for commercial piloting of their products and solutions.

“We will help them in chalking out a go-to-market strategy and providing a platform to raise funds,” he said.

The shortlisted startups will receive ₹10 lakh worth ‘Soft support’ toolkit, he said.

The programme is targeted at startups working in the areas of Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Virtual Reality (VR), Blockchain, data analytics and cybersecurity.