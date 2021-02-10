ANAROCK announces land deal of 20 acres in Kolkata

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
ANAROCK Property Consultants' land division has announced the culmination of a land deal for 20 acres at Kolkata's 262-acre Batanagar township in the Maheshtala area.
The joint venture between development management partner Ambuja Neotia Group and Hiland Group includes 10 acres of land along the golf course, and another 10 acres at the Calcutta Riverfront. Bata India was the landlord in both instances, the company said in a press statement.
Along the golf course, the two groups will develop 12 residential towers (G+13) comprising of around 2000 units in two and three BHK configurations. The Riverfront project is currently being planned and further project specifications will be announced soon.
