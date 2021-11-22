As demand for branded homes surge, top players register 57% growth in H1 FY22

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Continuing to reap dividends from the post-pandemic surge in demand for branded homes, the top nine stock exchange-listed developers raked in ₹14,883 crore of revenue bookings in H1 FY22 - a sharp uptick from ₹9,483 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
Even as the second Covid-19 wave wreaked economic havoc during Q1FY 22, these players effectively clocked a 57 per cent annual growth in their overall residential booking revenues in H1 FY22.
Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group, says, "In terms of area, these 9 listed developers sold approx. 18.46 mn sq. ft. of housing space in H1 FY22, again in remarkable contrast to approx. 13.28 mn sq. ft. in the corresponding period a year ago. Amounting to an annual growth of 39%, the total residential area sold in H1 FY22 has also surpassed that of the corresponding pre-Covid-19 H1 period (FY20 period), when approx. 17.2 Mn sq. ft. area was sold."
The top listed developers include Sobha Ltd., Puravankara Ltd., Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Mahindra LifeSpaces Developers Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Kolte-Patil Developers, and Macrotech Developers (previously Lodha Group). ANAROCK has collated data as per investor presentations of each of the companies.
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
