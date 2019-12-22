Asset Homes announces Mission 100 days to complete 500 projects

To rejuvenate Kerala’s stagnant real estate sector, the Kochi based Asset Homes has come out with an ambitious target of completion and delivery of 500 residential units in 100 days.

Named as Mission 100 days, the initiative will complete the ongoing projects comprising seven residential units as well as a commercial project between December 23 and March 31, 2020. All these projects spread across various parts of the State will complete construction of more than one million sq ft in 100 days, said V.Sunil Kumar, Managing Director, Asset Homes.

According to him, the company had executed similar initiatives in the past as well when the real estate market faced challenges like the present and hoped that such drives can revitalize, in addition to the real estate market, sectors such as building materials and generate employment opportunities.

Asset Homes, the only builder in Kerala which received DA2+, the highest rating of CRISIL, has completed 58 projects within its 12-year history. In addition to the eight projects to be delivered by March 31, 2020, the company has 20 more projects under construction in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Patthanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, he added.

Asset Homes was the first realtor in the country which offered 25 years' free insurance to its apartments and the lone builder to have offered 10 years warranty to the materials used and workmanship.

The company has also started imparting free training programs to the youth aged between 18 and 35 in association with the state's Kudumbashree Mission, under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in various fields related to the construction industry, he added.