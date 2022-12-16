Asset Homes is organising a contest for the decorations made at the common areas like foyers/clubhouses by the owners’ associations of apartments and villas on the occasion of the Christmas-New Year.

The owners’ associations at various apartments and villa projects across the State can participate in the foyer décor competition titled ‘Fairy lights’.

Those interested in participating in the contest may send three photos from various angles and a 30-second video of the Christmas-New Year decorations arranged to email delight@assethomes.in. There is no entry fee for the contest. The last date to receive entries is January 5, 2023.

Winners will take away cash prizes of ₹1 lakh (first), ₹50,000 (second) and ₹25,000 (third). There will also be 10 consolation prizes worth Rs 5000 each. The total prize package is worth Rs 2.25 lakh, said a press release.