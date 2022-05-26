Astral ropes in film star Allu Arjun to strengthen southern markets

Building materials player Astral Limited has roped in film star Allu Arjun as the brand ambassador for its pipes and water tank businesses.

The company already has Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the face of its pipes business.

"This association will add value to the entire ecosystem of Astral pipes and boost business in the market," company said in a statement.

Kairav Engineer of Astral commented, "We, at Astral, are delighted to associate with him aiming to reinforce our brand equity and strengthen brand consideration in the southern states. The regional connect coupled with a popular star will help us to create strong footholds, increased mind share and market share in these markets."

In a statement, Allu Arjun said, "I am excited to get associated with Astral Pipes, a brand which is a household name and well-known for quality, innovations and forward-thinking. I can resonate well with the brand's versatility and look forward to our association."

In 2014, the company had roped in Salman Khan as the brand ambassador before appointing Ranveer Singh in 2020.

With Southern market contributing significantly, this decision is in the direction of its vision of achieving significant revenue streams and contributing considerably to its overall piping business, it said.

Astral, in addition to Pipes and building materials, is diversified into various other portfolios including Adhesives, Water Tanks, Sanitaryware and Faucets.