Casagrand enters independent house building segment

Residential property developer Casagrand has announced that it has entered into the independent home building solution segment under the ‘Casagrand Perch’ initiative.

The realty firm, which has developed over 30 million sq ft of a residential area, is aiming to build 500 homes across Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore by 2025.

In a statement, the company said Casagrand Perch would take utmost care of the property, right from design to handover, with regards to designing homes with innovative themes and careful planning.

These home building solutions will be offered to landowners owning 1500 sq ft and above.

Casagrand Perch will seek to offer a stress-free experience considering most home buyers are unaware of the process that goes behind constructing a house, thereby aiding them in all procedures from design to handover, the statement added.

“We are delighted to launch Casagrand Perch, a unique independent home building solution. Through this venture, we will build an individual home by following the same standards of Casagrand. People usually reach out to unorganised players for building their homes and there are times when they are not satisfied with the outcome. To provide an easy solution to this segment of people, Casagrand Perch has been conceptualised as a venture that will professionally take care of the end-to-end requirements of home building,” said Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand.

With a comprehensive understanding of requirements from meetings, site visits and discussions, Casagrand Perch will provide construction updates through an exclusive app.