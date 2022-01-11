Real Estate

DLF sees ₹1,500 crore of sales for ONE Midtown project

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 11, 2022

DLF Limited, the country’s largest listed real estate company, has clocked sales worth ₹1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of its luxury residential project, ‘ONE Midtown’, it said in a statement.

According to Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, the numbers are impressive and speak volumes of the inherent value of this project.

“ONE Midtown caters to rising demand for luxury condominiums in the capital. It ticks all the boxes of location, amenities, luxurious facilities, contemporary infrastructure and connectivity. Alongside, the residents will enjoy the conveniences and comforts offered by the DLF ecosystem,” he said.

Located in West Delhi, ONE Midtown has four towers of 39 floors each, with 913 apartments. Offerings are priced ₹3 crore upwards.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

DLF Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like