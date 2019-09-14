Housing sector welcomes announcement of ₹ 10,000 crore for last-mile funding, but expects more

Terming it as a relief for some of the homebuyers, the experts in the real estate sector welcomed the announcement made by the government to set up a fund of ₹ 10,000 crore.

However, the industry insiders said that they were expecting more concrete steps.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that this last mile funding will be only for those housing projects which are non- NPA and non- NCLT and are net worth positive in affordable and middle income category.

"The attempt to providing for stressed assets with a special window for non – NCLT and Non NPA assets to the tune of ₹10,000 crores is important to ensure that at least the healthy projects are not pushed into bad debt like situation for want of working capital and that buyers get the home they have invested in," said Shishir Baijal – Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

While these challenges are welcome but these do not sufficiently address the issues of the sector in terms of continued slow sales and low demand, he added.

The fund shall be set up as a category-II AF trust and would be professionally run with the experts from Housing and Banking sector.

The amount of ₹ 10,000 crore would be contributed by the government and roughly the same amount from outside investors.

"Since it doesn’t include projects that are under NPAs and NCLT, there is a possibility that not all homebuyers will get the said relief. Also, there is no clarity of the price of mid segment homes that will be included in this move," said Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Property Consultants

Nevertheless, this special window of funds will give many developers an opportunity to complete their stalled projects which were in dire need of capital and thus provide relief to lakh of homebuyers across the country, Puri added.

According to Anarock, these funds are not enough to give relief to the real estate sector as a whole. There are more than 5.5 lakh units that are stuck or delayed in top 7 cities alone which would be much higher if we consider all cities and towns.

"Real estate industry is the second largest contributor to our GDP and creates millions of employment opportunities. Hence we expect much more support. We are all working towards Prime Minister's dream of Housing for All by 2022 but it is becoming challenging if the requisite policy reforms will not be announced," said Jaxay Shah, National Chairman, CREDAI.

In a bid to encourage government servants to buy houses, FM also announced lowering of Interest rate on House Building Advance.

"With the announcement of House building advance to help government officials buying homes. This is a big sector that buys housing, these will be incentivised to buy homes, which is positive. Taking this further, there are other segments of home buyers who also need to be incentivised, these also need to be given a positive boost," said Niranjan Hiranandani President, Naredco.