Gera Developments launches Staycation Homes

EV market: Can battery lease model give ‘power’ to the people?
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Gera Developments, creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru, has launched Staycation Homes at Gera’s World of Joy, Upper Kharadi, to suit lifestyles in the ‘new normal’.
Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, “Recognising the lifestyle shift brought about by the pandemic this year, we conceptualised Staycation Homes which will appeal to our customers and also suit their buying appetite. The new era demands new thinking and innovative ideas. Real estate as an asset class has matured. Market participants need to realise this, think ahead of the curve and be game changers. We have always catered to our customers’ tastes and buying preferences.”
He added, “Staycation Homes stem from our unwavering focus on innovating real estate and home building to meet shifting lifestyle dynamics while upholding the premium living experience. This approach previously led us to create ChildCentric® Homes focused on ensuring the safety, learning and development of children.”
Also read: Come through our revolving doors!
Staycation Homes housed at Gera’s World of Joy are right-sized studio apartments (carpet area 267 sq ft) designed to suit the ‘new normal’ lifestyle and enjoy the world-class amenities offered by Gera’s World of Joy, the Second ChildCentric® Homes Project in Pune.
This premium residential project by Gera Developments has received overwhelming response since its launch in November 2019 with Phase 1 almost completely sold out. Gera Developments is offering these unique homes starting at an all-inclusive price of ₹32.9 lakhs at an attractive scheme under which the customer needs to pay only ₹2.9 lakh and government taxes at the time of booking and complete the payment on possession.
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...