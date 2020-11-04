Gera Developments launches Staycation Homes

Gera Developments, creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru, has launched Staycation Homes at Gera’s World of Joy, Upper Kharadi, to suit lifestyles in the ‘new normal’.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, “Recognising the lifestyle shift brought about by the pandemic this year, we conceptualised Staycation Homes which will appeal to our customers and also suit their buying appetite. The new era demands new thinking and innovative ideas. Real estate as an asset class has matured. Market participants need to realise this, think ahead of the curve and be game changers. We have always catered to our customers’ tastes and buying preferences.”

He added, “Staycation Homes stem from our unwavering focus on innovating real estate and home building to meet shifting lifestyle dynamics while upholding the premium living experience. This approach previously led us to create ChildCentric® Homes focused on ensuring the safety, learning and development of children.”

Staycation Homes housed at Gera’s World of Joy are right-sized studio apartments (carpet area 267 sq ft) designed to suit the ‘new normal’ lifestyle and enjoy the world-class amenities offered by Gera’s World of Joy, the Second ChildCentric® Homes Project in Pune.

This premium residential project by Gera Developments has received overwhelming response since its launch in November 2019 with Phase 1 almost completely sold out. Gera Developments is offering these unique homes starting at an all-inclusive price of ₹32.9 lakhs at an attractive scheme under which the customer needs to pay only ₹2.9 lakh and government taxes at the time of booking and complete the payment on possession.