Govt sanctions construction of 60,000 homes under PMAY(U)

Project proposals for the construction of over 60,000 houses were approved across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on Tuesday.

The 58 th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee of PMAY(U, was chaired by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) stands at 114.07 lakh, of which around 93.25 lakh have been grounded for construction and around 54.78 lakh have been delivered to the beneficiaries.

The total investment under the PMAY(U) stands at ₹7.52 lakh crore, with ₹1.87 lakh crore central assistance out of which ₹1.21 lakh crore has already been released.