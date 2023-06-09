The Hyderabad reality market has seen a spurt of 31 per cent month-on-month registrations in residential properties in May. In terms of the value of the aggregate value of the properties also witnessed similar growth, according to a Knight Frank report.

The data, which comprises the number of registrations from Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy and Sangareddy districts, shows that May 2023 witnessed 5,877 registrations of residential properties with an aggregate value of ₹2,994 crore.

“The highest proportion of property registrations in May in Hyderabad was in the price range of ₹25-50 lakh, accounting for 55 per cent of the total registrations. Registrations for properties priced below ₹25 lakh constituted 17 per cent of the total,” said the report here on Friday.

“The share of sales registrations for properties with ticket sizes of ₹1 crore and above increased to 9 per cent in May 2023, compared to 6 per cent in May 2022,” it said.