Janaadhar India partners with UK-based investor Reall

Bengaluru-based Janaadhar India, an affordable housing developer, has partnered with Reall, a UK-based affordable housing impact investor.

Reall is funded by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), and the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA).

This will be Reall’s first partnership with a developer to attempt delivering affordable housing at scale in India, the company said. Janaadhar aims to fill the shortage of 10 million units in affordable housing for the economically backward.

“Reall’s mission is to demonstrate that the delivery of affordable housing is both a necessity and a commercial opportunity, and we are thoroughly looking forward to working with Janaadhar to further this cause, said Emma Ahmed, Head of Asia Operations at Reall.

“By assessing the market needs and studying their customers, Janaadhar has lined-up affordable housing projects in new geographies for its next wave of development. The partnership with Reall will immensely help them in that journey that is addressing one of the most challenging problems in the world.” said Richa Natarajan, Director at Unitus Capital.

Unitus Capital was the financial advisor for this partnership.