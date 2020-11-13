Real Estate

Kerala will resolve problems in real estate and construction sectors: chief secretary Vishwas Mehta

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

Vishwas Mehta, Chief Secretary, Kerala has assured the builders that the problems and grievances in the real estate and construction sectors in the State would be resolved soon.

He was inaugurating the virtual dialogue programme organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Kerala State Council in association with CREDAI Kerala on the topic of effortless business in the real estate and construction sectors.

The good deeds done by the government to overcome adverse conditions often go unnoticed. It is easy to blame. The real estate sector, which is one of the most challenging sectors in the state, is also a major contributor to the economy. Without investment and plans, the State can no longer move forward, he said.

RERA's web portal will be operational in Kerala soon and more than 50 per cent of the work has been completed, said P H. Kurian,Chairman,RERA Kerala. Efforts to address the concerns related to building rules will be intensified, he said.

M.G. Rajamanikyam, Managing Director, KSIDC and Mir Muhammadali, Director,Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, have also addressed the gathering.

