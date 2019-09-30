Lodha Group to invest Rs 2,500 cr on three affordable housing projects in Mumbai

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
Realty major Lodha Group will invest Rs 2,500 crore to develop three affordable housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in a price range of Rs 25-50 lakh per unit, its Managing Director Abhishek Lodha said on Monday. These three projects -- located at Thane, Bhiwandi and Taloja -- will be launched this financial year under a separate brand ‘Crown’, he said.
“We are launching three high-quality affordable housing projects at a well-connected locations with complete social ecosystem. Most of the units will be sold in a price bracket of Rs 25-50 lakh and only some at around Rs 75 lakh,” Lodha told PTI. The first project at Thane, spread over 10 acre comprising 2,800 units, will be launched on October 2.
Mumbai-based Lodha Group will develop 4,000 housing units at project in Taloja and 2,000 units in Bhiwandi. Lodha said the company aims to cater to families with a monthly income of just Rs 50,000 onwards. Asked about the investment, he said the total cost on these three housing projects is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore and the same will be funded through internal accruals.
“We believe that the recent initiatives of the government will revive the economy and, hence, we have embarked on this ambitious new round of investment,” Lodha said. He expressed confidence that the projects under the new brand would change the entire dynamics of the real estate industry.
“We believe Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)’s vision of ‘Housing for All’ can be best served with high-quality housing at affordable prices which will not only lead to an improvement in health and lifestyle but will also help with wealth creation for middle-class families as these homes appreciate in value,” Lodha said.
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...