Prestige Group launches premium plotted development in north Bengaluru

Prestige Group, in an attempt to strengthen its foothold in the southern real estate market, has launched Prestige Park Drive, premium plotted development located close to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
Prestige Group posts ₹87-cr profit in Q3
The group recently achieved the highest ever sales of ₹2,026 crore during Q3FY21. A joint venture between Prestige Group, and MRG Group, the Prestige Park Drive is a planned plotted development of 468 plots spread over 28 acres.
Prestige group acquires 99% in Ace Realty Ventures
Commenting on the launch, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said, “Prestige Park Drive gives the smart investor three benefits in one: ownership of a piece of land in one of Bengaluru’s fastest growing areas; the flexibility to build their home as per their own requirements, at their time and budget; and all the advantages of community living — common amenities and services, high quality infrastructure and safety & security.”
