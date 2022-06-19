Sotheby’s realty consultancy arm in India acquires Arjun Sodi’s architecture practise

Luxury real estate consultancy firm, India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) has taken over the bespoke architectural and design practice of Arjun Sodhi.

Under its White Glove services, India SIR offers a host of services, which complete every aspect of a luxury home buyers experience, from identifying the property to legal due diligence, tax and wealth advisory (through their panel of advisors), arrangement of mortgage, vastu, and even relocation services. “The addition of providing customised architectural and interior design services and professional expertise and personalized project supervision, dovetails seamlessly with the increasing requirements of wealthy buyers, who always need trusted and experienced architectural services to build, refurbish or redesign their homes, once the purchase is concluded,” said a press statement.

Sharing details about the latest addition to the company’s exclusive services, Ashwin Chadha, President, India SIR, commented, “We are delighted to merge Arjun, his very talented team of professionals, and his successful design practice with India Sotheby’s International Realty. With his 27 years of experience providing bespoke and customised design services to discerning clients, we could not have found a better professional than Arjun, to head the new design vertical for India SIR.

Arjun Sodhi and his design team will focus on the who’s who of India, who value a collaborative design journey and seek stylish, sustainable and creative solutions for their residences and hospitality projects.

“I am delighted to join hands with the very experienced and professional team of India Sotheby’s International Realty. They are unmatched in the country for luxury real estate transactions. Together we can offer a seamless architectural and design experience to discerning clients both in India and abroad, to suit their needs and taste,” said Architect Arjun Sodhi.

Arjun added, “I’m particularly excited about venturing into NFTs for trophy properties and seeking opportunities and providing high-quality strategic consulting design solutions to the Web3 real estate industry. I feel there is tremendous value to be created by encouraging the development of human-centric virtual work – play – social interactive virtual environments.”

India SIR already has tie-ups with other partners for White Glove services, including EY, PwC, and several leading law firms. This exclusive service, unique to India SIR, ensures the client meets all their needs with one trusted advisory and transaction partner, for any high-value transaction. India SIR offers White Glove services in all the cities where it’s present, including NCR, Mumbai, Goa and Kolkata.

Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) is present in 79 countries and territories with 1,000 offices and 25,000 sales associates and has achieved a record real estate global sales volume of $204 Billion in the year 2021.