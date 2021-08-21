South City Projects ties up with Carnoustie Management for setting up wellness centre

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
South City Projects Ltd has tied up with Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt. Ltd for setting up Carnoustie Centre of Excellence in South City Ayurveda and Wellness Retreat.
Designed by acclaimed architect Vivek Rathore of Salient Designs, South City retreat houses 30 luxurious rooms of international standard.
The wellness centre would offer curative natural of healing of some of the major health ailments and lifestyle diseases following techniques and learnings from Ayurveda and other Indian scriptures, said a press statement by the company.
"The centre will bring its expertise from the Carnoustic Ayurveda and Wellness Resort, Kerala which cures major health ailments following the age old Ayurveda and other Indian scriptures. The wellness centre would attract national and international tourists from across the globe for its unique therapeutic and healing treatments based on authentic ancient practices of Yoga, Ayurveda and Marma Therapy," Randeep Waraich, Director of Carnoustie said as per a statement.
According to Sushil Mohta, Director, South City, the overall wellness market in India is estimated at ₹490 billion and wellness services alone comprise 40 per cent of the market.
"We are investing ₹100 crore for the proposed ayurvedic retreat to be built up and the total project outlay is ₹500 crore. The retreat will be ready by December end, " he said.
