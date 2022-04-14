Telangana: Govt’s decision to abolish GO to cool off real-estate prices in Hyderabad

The Telangana Cabinet’s decision to abolish Government Order No. 111 will cool off the spiralling real-estate prices in Hyderabad. With one stroke, the State Government has removed hurdles to develop about 1.30 lakh acres of land in 84 villages in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, the area now released is as big as Hyderabad, spread across about 1.60 lakh acres.

Brought in 1996, the GO was aimed at protecting the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar -- the two Nizam era reservoirs built to meet the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad. As a result, the vast stretch of 1.30 lakh acres has been kept out of the growth story of Hyderabad.

According to the GO, no industry or residential colony can be built within a radius of 10 kilometres from the two reservoirs, insulating about 1.30 lakh acres from unfettered development by real-estate players.

Besides protecting the catchment areas, the GO aimed to stop the water bodies from getting polluted.

Defending the move to abolish the GO, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao contends that the two reservoirs had served their purpose well and that the city was no longer dependent on them.

The key takeaway for the State is that the move would bring an estimated 25,000 acres under the Government’s disposal.

Activists oppose move

Environmental activists, however, have strongly opposed the move. “The Government move would adversely impact the two water bodies. It is aimed at helping the rich and corporates,” Prof. Purushottam Reddy, an environmental activist, told BusinessLine.

On the Government’s argument that the city didn’t depend on the two water bodies as it was getting water from the Krishna river, he said it was cheaper to draw water from the city reservoirs than from elsewhere. Alleging a hidden agenda behind the decision, he reminded that the Supreme Court had upheld the GO in 2020 in ‘abundant precaution’ (of protecting the area). “The judgment is still valid. By revoking the GO, the Government is trying to violate the ruling. We would like to bring this to the notice of the apex court,” he said.

Developers welcome decision

The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA), which represents about 300 top builders, has welcomed the repeal of the GO. “The market prices of the neighbouring areas will not be affected with the abolition of the Order,” B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President of TREDA, said.

He, however, wanted the Government to involve the association, while planning the development zones to help maintain ecological balance.

TREDA also wanted the Government to establish Sewerage Treatment Plans (STP’s) to treat the drainage water.