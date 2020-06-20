Rebuilding Karnataka: Deputy CM seeks support from industry to overcome Covid crisis

Covid-19 has affected Karnataka adversely, and has forced the State to bring in changes to rebuild its economy, a top government official has said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought several changes — be it social, industrial, economical,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwat Narayan, and sought industry co-operation to overcome the crisis.

Addressing a webinar the topic ‘Nava Karnataka: Post Covid-19 Economy Rebuild - framework and strategies to strengthen the economy’ hosted by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Saturday, he said, “There is a need to re-build Karnataka by strengthening the economy and industry. The government is committed to stand with industry and create a conducive atmosphere to ensure overall growth.”

He further said, “There is an open atmosphere created for investment in Karnataka. We encourage investments and we are committed to provide all the required infrastructure for suitable investment and to re-build the State.”

‘New Karnataka’

Talking about Karnataka's Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP), the Deputy Chief Minister said the State is expected to reach $500 billion in six years. “In order to achieve it, the State government will extend complete co-operation to the industry in achieving it from the existing $230 billion to $500 billion by ushering a ‘new Karnataka’.”

“Our aim is to give impetus to the agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors. Keeping this in mind, the government is open for investments by swiftly clearing proposals and giving clearances,” Dr Ashwat Narayan said.

The State government headed by BS Yediyurappa is giving stress on creating an industry-friendly administration by bringing in amendments to the APMC Act by ending the government monopoly. “With the amendment, corporate sectors can directly purchase agriculture produce from farmers,” he said, adding that the government was providing all the help for farmers including supply of seeds, fertilisers, creating awareness on crops and bringing scientific techniques to the agrisector.

The government has not neglected the garment sector which generates a large number of employment, Dr Aswath Narayan said that the government would extend additional incentives for garment units being set up in rural parts of the State.