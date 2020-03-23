Received complaints against Petronet LNG MD, others, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has received complaints against the Managing Director and other officers of Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL). The complaints allege corruption/irregularities, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha.

Pradhan said PLL has its own board-approved vigilance mechanism, under which the board has nominated the Chairperson of the Audit Committee as Nodal Officer to deal with all the complaints received against functional directors. The Ministry has forwarded the complaints it received to the Audit Committee Chairperson, he added.

Pradhan also said that PLL is a board-managed company and not a government one, per the Companies Act. Further, the Audit Committee of the board reviews and monitors the auditing mechanism and ensures compliance to best auditing and corporate governance practices, he added.