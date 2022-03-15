Recent missile accident ‘regrettable’: Rajnath Singh in Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described the recent missile release in Pakistan territory as ‘regrettable’ and added that a review of standard operations and maintenance was being conducted.

He also mentioned that any shortcomings, if found, will be immediately rectified.

“During routine maintenance and inspection, a missile was accidentally released at around 7 pm. It was later learnt that the missile had landed inside the territory of Pakistan. While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident,” Singh said while making a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

On the inadvertent release of a missile during an inspection on March 9, Singh said the government had taken serious note of the incident, and a formal high-level inquiry had been ordered to determine the exact cause of the incident.

“I would also like to state that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident. We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified,” he further said.

He assured Parliament that India’s missile system is “very reliable and safe”.