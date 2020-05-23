Record jump in Covid-19 cases, 137 more deaths

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
The COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the second consecutive day on Saturday with 6,654 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 1.25 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,720 after 137 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.
The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.
“Thus, around 41.39 percent patients have recovered so far,” a Health Ministry official said.
The total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic includes foreigners.
Of the 137 deaths reported since Friday morning, 63 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 14 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, six from West Bengal, four from Tamil Nadu, two each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and one from Haryana.
Of the total toll of 3,720, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,517 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 802, Madhya Pradesh at 272, West Bengal at 265 and Delhi at 208.
The number of deaths due to the contagion in Rajasthan is 153, while 152 people died in Uttar Pradesh, 98 in Tamil Nadu and 55 in Andhra Pradesh.
The COVID-19 death toll reached 45 in Telangana, 41 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab. There are 20 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 in Haryana and 11 in Bihar.
Seven people have succumbed to the disease in Odisha, and four each in Kerala and Assam so far.
Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three deaths each, while there is a fatality each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand, the ministry said.
More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry website.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 44,582 followed by Tamil Nadu at 14,753, Gujarat at 13,268 and Delhi at 12,319.
There are 6,494 coronavirus cases Rajasthan, 6,170 in Madhya Pradesh and 5,735 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of infections has gone up to 3,332 in West Bengal, 2,709 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,177 in Bihar.
As many as 2,029 people have been infected with the virus in Punjab, 1,761 in Telangana, 1,743 in Karnataka, 1,489 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,189 in Odisha.
In Haryana , 1,067 people are afflicted with the deadly disease, while Kerala has 732 cases, followed by Jharkhand with 308 and 259 in Assam. Chandigarh has reported 218 cases, while 175 people have tested positive in Tripura and 172 Chhattisgarh.
There are 168 cases of the pathogen in Himachal Pradesh, 153 in Uttarakhand and 54 in Goa. Ladakh has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.
Manipur and Puducherry have registered 26 cases each, followed by Meghalaya with 14. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each so far.
“1,899 cases are being reassigned to states,” the ministry said on its website adding: “Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR.”
Statewide distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...