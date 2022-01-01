Registrations begin for Covid-19 vaccination for children

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
CoWin registrations, for vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18, open today, January 1.
Covid-19 vaccinations will be administered to children from January 3. Those born before 2007 (i.e. all those who are above 15 years) are allowed to get vaccinated.
Bharat Biotech Covaxin will be administered and the time interval between the two vaccine doses is fixed for 28 days.
Also see: Covaxin trials on children show robust safety, says Bharat Biotech
The registration process for children is the same as that for adults — online self-registration by creating a new account or registering via an existing account. Appointments can be booked online, and children can even register for vaccinations on-site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on December 25, had announced that children between the age of 15 - 18 years will be administered Covid-19 vaccines from January 3, and healthcare and frontline workers will receive a precautionary dose from January 10.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...