News

Registrations begin for Covid-19 vaccination for children

Prathiksha Varadarajan Chennai | Updated on January 01, 2022

Healthcare and frontline workers will receive precautionary Covid vaccine dose from January 10

CoWin registrations, for vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18, open today, January 1.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be administered to children from January 3. Those born before 2007 (i.e. all those who are above 15 years) are allowed to get vaccinated.

Bharat Biotech Covaxin will be administered and the time interval between the two vaccine doses is fixed for 28 days.

Also see: Covaxin trials on children show robust safety, says Bharat Biotech

The registration process for children is the same as that for adults — online self-registration by creating a new account or registering via an existing account. Appointments can be booked online, and children can even register for vaccinations on-site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on December 25, had announced that children between the age of 15 - 18 years will be administered Covid-19 vaccines from January 3, and healthcare and frontline workers will receive a precautionary dose from January 10.

Published on January 01, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Omicron
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like