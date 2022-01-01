Registrations begin for Covid-19 vaccination for children

CoWin registrations, for vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18, open today, January 1.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be administered to children from January 3. Those born before 2007 (i.e. all those who are above 15 years) are allowed to get vaccinated.

Bharat Biotech Covaxin will be administered and the time interval between the two vaccine doses is fixed for 28 days.

Also see: Covaxin trials on children show robust safety, says Bharat Biotech

The registration process for children is the same as that for adults — online self-registration by creating a new account or registering via an existing account. Appointments can be booked online, and children can even register for vaccinations on-site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on December 25, had announced that children between the age of 15 - 18 years will be administered Covid-19 vaccines from January 3, and healthcare and frontline workers will receive a precautionary dose from January 10.