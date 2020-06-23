Revenue of road EPC companies to fall 8-10% this fiscal: Crisil

Grounded by a virus, aviation gets back its wings thanks to technology
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The revenue of road-building engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies is expected to contract 8-10 per cent in this fiscal year with the Covid-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns severely curtailing activity, according to a study by Crisil Ratings.
That compares with 17 per cent growth between fiscal years 2017 and 2020, according to an analysis of over 300 Crisil-rated EPC companies with rated debt of ₹51,000 crore.
With fewer awards by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the last two fiscal years, revenue growth was expected to taper to some extent. However, this fiscal, the slowdown in execution due to lockdowns and the resultant labour shortage is expected to push revenue growth into negative territory.
“Typically, in EPC projects, maximum execution and billing is done in March. However, the lockdown that began from March 22 halted work in the crucial last days of the last fiscal and has continued to do so this fiscal. The pick-up in execution and mobilisation after the lifting of the lockdown will be gradual. The upshot would be revenue de-growing (contracting) 8-10 per cent and margins for EPC companies being hit by about 200 bps in fiscal 2021,” Sachin Gupta, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings, said.
Given the effects of the lockdown, these companies had no execution and hence no income in April, but had to meet their fixed costs (primarily employee and establishment costs). These account for about 12 per cent of the topline, and with sites operating at about 50 per cent efficiency in most of May, too, it would mean operating margins would decline 200 bps to around 12 per cent this fiscal.
Operations are likely to stabilise after the monsoon, as migrant workers return to project sites. The trajectory of recovery will therefore depend on the time taken to contain the pandemic.
The slowdown is unlikely to materially impact the credit profiles of these companies, primarily because of their robust balance sheets. Efficient management of working capital and liquidity, though, will be the key to tide over the current situation.
To their credit, these companies have kept a check on their debt levels while pursuing growth. At a consolidated level, as on March 31, 2020, their capital structures were robust, with gearing at 0.5 times, compared with 0.8 times as on March 31, 2015.
And despite incremental funding requirements of their underlying build-operate transfer and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects, gearing is expected to remain healthy at 0.65 time as on March 31, 2021.
The reason for the low leverage is two-fold. Firstly, the NHAI awards post 2015 have been predominantly through the EPC and HAM routes, entailing lower equity requirements given the NHAI’s contribution to project cost.
Second, divestment of road assets to infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and global equity funds has helped further improve the capital structure. The ensuing low leverage provides resilience in these times of subdued operating performance.
“As much as 90 per cent of the debt of the 300 Crisil-rated road EPC companies analysed has an investment-grade rating: BBB category and above. Their order books remain strong at around 2.2 times of their last year’s revenues and liquidity is also stable, with bank limit utilisation averaging about 70 per cent. Even assuming the receivable cycle stretching by an additional 1-1.5 months, they are adequately placed to weather the current situation, thus keeping their credit profiles stable. But the remaining 10 per cent may see some credit pressure because of liquidity pressures,” Sushmita Majumdar, director at Crisil Ratings, said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...