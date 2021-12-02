Revolt Motors opens its first store in Kolkata

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Revolt Motors, an electric two-wheeler company, announced the expansion of its retail presence today in the Eastern India market. The company opens its first store in Kolkata, the 16th dealership store across the country.
“With the growing demand of EV’s in the state, the West Bengal government has introduced various initiatives to accelerate the process of EV adoption and is targeting 10 lakh vehicle registrations to be EVs by 2025” the press note said. In addition, according to the press note, the government has set up a dedicated EV cell, and confirmed no road tax and registration fees on electric wheelers.
“With the rising petrol prices and an aim to fulfil the consumer demand, the company has plans to expand its sales network and strengthen retail presence further by entering 59 new cities in India including Chandigarh, Lucknow & NCR by early 2022” said the press release. Last month, Revolt Motors opened its first retail store in the Andhra Pradesh region in Vizag. All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities. Buoyed by the surge in demand for Revolts bikes, the new stores will focus on India-centric, flexible and cost-effective
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
