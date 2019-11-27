News

RFL scam case: Delhi HC sends Malvinder Singh to ED custody till November 28

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to conduct custodial interrogation till Thursday of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and another co-accused to confront them with voluminous documents and several witnesses in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Fivest Ltd (RFL).

Besides Malvinder, the court also remanded Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), to ED’s custody till November 28.

Justice Chander Shekhar set aside the trial court’s November 23 order refusing to extend the ED custody of Singh and Godhwani and had remanded to judicial custody till December 7. The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam.

Malvinder and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published on November 27, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil: Rajnath Singh