RLDA invites e-bids for leasing of railway land at Nizamabad

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids for the commercial development of a railway land parcel at Nizamabad, Telangana. The site spanning 2,204 sq. metre is surrounded by commercial and semi-commercial areas. The site is located in the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway near the Railway Station and Main Bus Stand. The land will be leased for 45 years with a referenced Built-Up Area of 6,173 sq. metre, for a reserve price of ₹3.95 crore The deadline for the submission of bid is April 18, 2022. “Commercial developments, such as a retail space, hypermarket, or budget hotel will be the first of its kind on the site and boost the region’s real estate, tourism, and investment prospects. In light of the government’s plans to push the health sector, the site could also be suitable for setting up a Nursing Home,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, said in a statement. Upon selection, the bidder will have the flexibility of carrying out the development as per local building bye-laws. The developer will have the right to market and sublease Built-Up Area for any lawful purpose.

SHARE













