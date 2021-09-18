News

RN Ravi assumes office as Governor of Tamil Nadu

Was formerly the Governor of Nagaland

Retired IPS officer Ravindra Narayan Ravi, formerly the Governor of Nagaland, on Saturday assumed the office as Governor of Tamil Nadu. Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, administered the oath of office to him.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami attended the function held at Raj Bhavan.

Born in Patna, Bihar, Ravi joined the IPS in 1976 and served in Kerala initially. He was shifted to the CBI and the Intelligence Bureau. He had also served as the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee in the Prime Ministers Office.

Ravi’s predecessor Banwarilal Purohit has become the Governor of Punjab.

Published on September 18, 2021

