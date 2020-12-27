News

Road Transport Ministry advises states to relax DL, RC validity till March 31

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 27, 2020 Published on December 27, 2020

Earlier, the Road Transport Ministry had advised that the validity of vehicle fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020

The Road Transport Ministry has advised all states that vehicle and driving licence (DL) related documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This covers all documents whose validity has expired since Feb 1, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021.

Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till March 31, 2021, said an official.

The implementation of the advisory depends on states.

Earlier it had advised that the validity of vehicle fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020.

'This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing, said an official.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020 and August 24, 2020 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing.

Published on December 27, 2020
road transport
