Russia-Ukraine war: RDIF supports peace, seeks diplomacy to end conflict

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign fund of Russia, has extended its support for the restoration of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement, RDIF, which sells Russian Vaccine Sputnik V across the world, said: “From day one, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has been focussed on people and improving their quality of life.”

Referring to the talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, it said: “RDIF supports the restoration of peace and hopes negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine are successful. RDIF and its international partners believe that only diplomacy can end this conflict and save human lives.”

RDIF helped protect millions of people in over 70 countries through its humanitarian mission to fight Covid infection, it added.

RDIF and its Chief Executive have come under sanctions imposed by the US as part of a punitive action after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The sanctions have cast a shadow on the demand, supply and production of the double-dose Sputnik V and the single-dose SputnikLight vaccine.

In India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V, while over half-a-dozen drugmakers had entered into manufacturing pacts individually with RDIF for over 1000 million doses of the vaccine.